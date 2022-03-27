Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 103 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVB. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 22.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 596,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,475,000 after purchasing an additional 109,995 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 118.9% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter valued at $492,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $544,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $247.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $242.18 and its 200 day moving average is $239.12. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.69 and a 1 year high of $257.52.

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.40. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 43.76% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 88.46%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AVB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $285.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $263.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.06.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

