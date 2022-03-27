The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Holdings Cut by Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lowered its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 270,107 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 36,811 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $41,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,795,456 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $20,265,797,000 after purchasing an additional 314,932 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,294,697 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,970,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,220 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,284,577 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,770,379,000 after purchasing an additional 355,101 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,105,472 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,878,713,000 after acquiring an additional 380,200 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 13.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,694,019 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,809,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,212 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.72.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $139.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $128.38 and a 12-month high of $191.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,917,168 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.