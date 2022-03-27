Oak Thistle LLC Acquires New Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Donaldson by 174.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Donaldson stock opened at $52.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.34. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.52 and a 12-month high of $69.35.

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $802.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.36 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.20%.

DCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Donaldson from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 8,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $493,620.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Joseph Keller sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total transaction of $118,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

