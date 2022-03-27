Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX) Shares Down 8.2%

Victoria Gold Corp. (TSE:VGCX – Get Rating) was down 8.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as 17.01 and last traded at 17.26. Approximately 339,049 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 229,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at 18.81.

A number of brokerages have commented on VGCX. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Victoria Gold from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Cormark upped their target price on Victoria Gold from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Pi Financial cut their target price on Victoria Gold from C$23.00 to C$20.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, CIBC began coverage on Victoria Gold in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$24.00 target price for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of 15.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 16.00.

Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, operates, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive-Shamrock Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

