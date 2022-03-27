Short Interest in AgriFORCE Growing Systems, Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI) Rises By 2,199.1%

AgriFORCE Growing Systems, Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, an increase of 2,199.1% from the February 28th total of 44,800 shares. Currently, 8.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AgriFORCE Growing Systems in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in AgriFORCE Growing Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in AgriFORCE Growing Systems in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AgriFORCE Growing Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in AgriFORCE Growing Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ:AGRI opened at $4.39 on Friday. AgriFORCE Growing Systems has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $8.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.16.
AgriFORCE Growing Systems, Ltd., an agriculture-focused technology company, focuses on the development and acquisition of crop production know-how and intellectual property augmented by advanced AgTech facilities and solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company was formerly known as Canivate Growing Systems Ltd.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AgriFORCE Growing Systems (AGRI)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for AgriFORCE Growing Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgriFORCE Growing Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.