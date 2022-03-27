Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Hits New 1-Year High at $57.69

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$57.69 and last traded at C$57.46, with a volume of 1644014 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$56.91.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$53.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$60.00 price target on shares of Enbridge and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Enbridge to a “hold” rating and set a C$60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$55.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$56.08.

The company has a market cap of C$117.06 billion and a PE ratio of 20.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$54.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$51.95.

In other Enbridge news, Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu sold 7,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.74, for a total value of C$430,826.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 168,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,576,293.50. Also, Senior Officer Cynthia Lynn Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.18, for a total transaction of C$57,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 219,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$12,573,596.10. Insiders sold 11,893 shares of company stock worth $665,745 in the last ninety days.

Enbridge Company Profile (TSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

