iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) Hits New 52-Week High at $88.96

Shares of iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $88.96 and last traded at $88.96, with a volume of 1478 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $87.77.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares US Utilities ETF by 196.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

