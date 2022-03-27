Colibri Resource (CVE:CBI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.07

Colibri Resource Co. (CVE:CBI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 23000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Separately, Fundamental Research lifted their price target on Colibri Resource from C$0.17 to C$0.29 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.10. The firm has a market cap of C$7.25 million and a PE ratio of 25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.97, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.82.

Colibri Resource Corporation, a mineral exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, and other metal deposits. It holds a 100% in interest in its flagship property, the Evelyn gold project that covers an area of 506 hectares located in the State of Sonora, Mexico.

