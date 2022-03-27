Short Interest in Artisan Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ARTA) Drops By 76.3%

Artisan Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ARTA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, a drop of 76.3% from the February 28th total of 95,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ ARTA opened at $9.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.88. Artisan Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $10.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $385,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $396,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Artisan Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $496,000. 30.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Artisan Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Artisan Acquisition Corp is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

