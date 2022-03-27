10,907 Shares in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Bought by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 10,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Flowers Foods by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 77,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Flowers Foods by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 252,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,946,000 after purchasing an additional 25,375 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $2,371,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Flowers Foods by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Flowers Foods by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 54,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Flowers Foods stock opened at $25.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.44. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $29.73.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $983.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.12 million. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.50%.

About Flowers Foods (Get Rating)

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.