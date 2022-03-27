Oak Thistle LLC Purchases New Stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 1,721.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 186,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,033,000 after buying an additional 176,197 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 108.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,917,000 after buying an additional 94,742 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 860.0% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 144,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,627,000 after buying an additional 129,392 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 29.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,555,000 after buying an additional 20,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 49.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 57,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,346,000 after buying an additional 18,953 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SAM. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Boston Beer from $785.00 to $670.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Boston Beer from $524.00 to $442.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Boston Beer from $661.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Boston Beer from $475.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $440.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $719.53.

In other news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 842 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $421,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider John C. Geist sold 6,000 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.48, for a total value of $3,074,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SAM opened at $383.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 372.04 and a beta of 0.83. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $342.74 and a twelve month high of $1,349.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $401.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $467.69.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by ($3.36). Boston Beer had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $348.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

