DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DouYu International Holdings Limited provides a game-centric live streaming platform primarily in China. The company operates its platform on both PC and mobile apps. DouYu International Holdings Limited is headquartered in Wuhan, China. “

Get DouYu International alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DOYU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DouYu International from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $1.20 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on DouYu International from $3.60 to $2.40 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on DouYu International in a report on Monday, December 27th. They issued an underperform rating and a $3.30 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DouYu International has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.23.

NASDAQ DOYU opened at $2.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.75. DouYu International has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $11.44. The company has a market capitalization of $697.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 0.93.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.16. DouYu International had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that DouYu International will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOYU. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in DouYu International by 846.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,651,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159,938 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in DouYu International by 2,111.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,605,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442,549 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in DouYu International by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,986 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in DouYu International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,064,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in DouYu International by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,441,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.62% of the company’s stock.

DouYu International Company Profile (Get Rating)

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DouYu International (DOYU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DouYu International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DouYu International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.