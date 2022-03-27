aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of aTyr Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.59.

Shares of NASDAQ LIFE opened at $5.77 on Thursday. aTyr Pharma has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $13.10. The firm has a market cap of $160.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.38 and a 200 day moving average of $7.31.

aTyr Pharma ( NASDAQ:LIFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that aTyr Pharma will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in aTyr Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,210,000. Tikvah Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $9,157,000. Tang Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,110,000. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $8,217,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 595,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 300,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.15% of the company’s stock.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways. Its product pipeline includes ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1, DARS-1(3). The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

