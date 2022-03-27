Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Robinhood Financial LLC is a registered broker dealer. Robinhood Securities, LLC provides brokerage clearing services. Robinhood Crypto, LLC provides crypto currency trading. All are subsidiaries of Robinhood Markets, Inc. “

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HOOD. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $51.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.62.

Shares of HOOD opened at $12.39 on Thursday. Robinhood Markets has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $85.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.71 and a 200-day moving average of $24.57.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.15). Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 203.09% and a negative return on equity of 112.72%. The firm had revenue of $362.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.64 million. Robinhood Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 113,479 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $1,598,919.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $302,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 320,352 shares of company stock worth $4,401,642 in the last three months.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ironwood Financial llc purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 51.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile (Get Rating)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.