iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Lowered to Neutral at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group stock opened at $1.14 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.68. iClick Interactive Asia Group has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $13.60. The stock has a market cap of $108.02 million, a PE ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 0.62.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a negative return on equity of 3.61%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLK. UBS Group AG grew its position in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 1,913.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 6,180 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the third quarter valued at $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the third quarter valued at $55,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the third quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors own 31.12% of the company’s stock.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd. is a holding company, engages in the provision of online marketing and data technology platform. Its data-driven solutions help marketers identify, engage, and activate potential customers, monitor and measure the results of marketing campaigns, and create content catering to potential customers across different content distribution channels through both personal computer and mobile devices.

