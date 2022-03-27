iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Lowered to Neutral at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group stock opened at $1.14 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.68. iClick Interactive Asia Group has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $13.60. The stock has a market cap of $108.02 million, a PE ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 0.62.
iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a negative return on equity of 3.61%.
iClick Interactive Asia Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd. is a holding company, engages in the provision of online marketing and data technology platform. Its data-driven solutions help marketers identify, engage, and activate potential customers, monitor and measure the results of marketing campaigns, and create content catering to potential customers across different content distribution channels through both personal computer and mobile devices.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iClick Interactive Asia Group (ICLK)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for iClick Interactive Asia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iClick Interactive Asia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.