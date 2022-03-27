Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $149.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FIRSTSERVICE CP is a leader in the rapidly growing service sector providing property and business services to commercial and residential customers in the following areas: residential property management; integrated security systems; consumer services; and, customer support and fulfillment and business process outsourcing. FirstService’s operations are divided into two divisions: Property Services and Business Services “

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CIGI. National Bankshares set a $170.00 price target on Colliers International Group and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. TD Securities raised their price target on Colliers International Group from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded Colliers International Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. National Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Colliers International Group in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Colliers International Group in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $173.63.

NASDAQ:CIGI opened at $128.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 1.50. Colliers International Group has a 52-week low of $98.23 and a 52-week high of $158.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.36 and a 200 day moving average of $139.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Colliers International Group had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a negative return on equity of 69.42%. Colliers International Group’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Colliers International Group will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Colliers International Group by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Colliers International Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Colliers International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Colliers International Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Colliers International Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Colliers International Group (CIGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.