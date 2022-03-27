Oak Thistle LLC Invests $324,000 in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HPP. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $28,581,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 453.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 939,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,685,000 after purchasing an additional 770,003 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $10,607,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,246,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,754,000 after purchasing an additional 359,903 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $9,195,000. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HPP opened at $27.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 690.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.89. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.97 and a 12-month high of $30.35.

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.44). Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $240.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Hudson Pacific Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,500.63%.

Several research firms recently commented on HPP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

