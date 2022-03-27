4,726 Shares in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Bought by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 2.4% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in Phillips 66 by 0.7% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 18,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in Phillips 66 by 0.5% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 27,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its position in Phillips 66 by 1.1% in the third quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 12,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 126,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $11,173,761.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $1,080,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,469 shares of company stock valued at $12,955,593 in the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PSX shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Cowen raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $83.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.73.

NYSE:PSX opened at $83.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $94.34. The firm has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.25.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.01. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $33.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.16) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.32%.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

