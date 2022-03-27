Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 217 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 53.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 152,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,946,000 after purchasing an additional 12,230 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $596,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Callan Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 525,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,822,000 after purchasing an additional 98,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 405.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FNDX opened at $59.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.07. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $51.17 and a 1-year high of $60.29.

