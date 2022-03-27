Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Acquires 1,350 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Kroger were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Kroger during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 44,976 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total value of $2,531,249.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 77,544 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total transaction of $4,795,320.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 364,161 shares of company stock valued at $20,609,278 over the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:KR opened at $57.00 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.54 and a fifty-two week high of $62.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.02.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. Kroger had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The business had revenue of $33.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Kroger declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.53%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KR shares. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.16.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

