4,561 Shares in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Purchased by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Amphenol by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 616,666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,934,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth about $19,181,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Amphenol by 482.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Cowen downgraded shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.78.

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $75.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $62.83 and a 52-week high of $88.45. The company has a market cap of $45.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 26.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.50%.

Amphenol Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.