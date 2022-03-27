Oak Thistle LLC Invests $294,000 in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FRPT. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 75.0% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Freshpet by 168.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in Freshpet by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Freshpet by 306.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Freshpet by 245.5% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FRPT. TheStreet lowered shares of Freshpet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Freshpet from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Freshpet from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Freshpet from $229.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Freshpet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.56.

NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $95.81 on Friday. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.81 and a 12 month high of $186.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.86 and a beta of 0.67.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $115.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.15 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freshpet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital, and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include Deli Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Dogs, Dog Joy Turkey and Apple Bites Treats for Dogs, Nature’s Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Cats, and Vital Grain Free Chicken and Ocean Whitefish Recipe for Cats.

