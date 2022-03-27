12,565 Shares in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Purchased by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in QuantumScape by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 195,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,791,000 after purchasing an additional 12,623 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in QuantumScape by 2,012.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 219,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 209,259 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in QuantumScape by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 233,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,728,000 after purchasing an additional 102,300 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 88.3% during the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 7,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 953.2% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. 20.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on QuantumScape from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut QuantumScape from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on QuantumScape from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QuantumScape has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

QS stock opened at $17.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 47.81 and a quick ratio of 47.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of -28.34 and a beta of 9.17. QuantumScape Co. has a 1 year low of $13.21 and a 1 year high of $53.20.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 46,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total transaction of $1,071,497.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Timothy Holme sold 288,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $4,146,018.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 919,777 shares of company stock valued at $15,680,625 over the last quarter. 16.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

