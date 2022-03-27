Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ERF. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enerplus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$14.94 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enerplus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enerplus has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.44.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Enerplus stock opened at $13.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 2.75. Enerplus has a 1 year low of $4.78 and a 1 year high of $14.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Enerplus ( NYSE:ERF Get Rating ) (TSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $258.83 million during the quarter. Enerplus had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 53.28%. Equities analysts expect that Enerplus will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.033 per share. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.57%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ERF. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Enerplus by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 354,811 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after buying an additional 69,660 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Enerplus by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 271,842 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 12,108 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $557,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Enerplus by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 24,582 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 6,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP raised its position in Enerplus by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 5,000,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $40,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

About Enerplus (Get Rating)

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.