GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $55.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on GDS from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James lowered GDS from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised GDS from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised GDS to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GDS from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.57.

Shares of GDS opened at $38.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.07. GDS has a one year low of $19.83 and a one year high of $87.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.93 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.50.

GDS ( NASDAQ:GDS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that GDS will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDS. Anatole Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in GDS during the 4th quarter worth about $77,988,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in GDS by 188.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,214,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,044 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in GDS by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,176,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,960 shares in the last quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GDS by 243.7% during the 3rd quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,761,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in GDS during the 4th quarter worth about $53,025,000. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

