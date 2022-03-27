Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $355.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, down from their prior price target of $385.00. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FTNT. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $355.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $340.96.

FTNT opened at $332.73 on Friday. Fortinet has a one year low of $170.38 and a one year high of $371.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $307.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $317.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.13. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 50.79%. The firm had revenue of $963.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,600 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.43, for a total value of $1,128,348.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,407 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.66, for a total transaction of $730,909.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,250 shares of company stock worth $4,102,974 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 955 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 999 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 6,493 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. 68.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

