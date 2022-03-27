4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $18.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage gene therapy company which develops product candidates using its targeted and evolved adeno-associated viruses vectors. It offers a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focusing on the ophthalmology, cardiology and pulmonology therapeutic areas. 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. is based in Emeryville, California. “

Get 4D Molecular Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock opened at $15.13 on Thursday. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.84 and a 12-month high of $44.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.60.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FDMT. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 13.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 98,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 11,385 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 51.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 26,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 9,191 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 54.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 165,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 58,659 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 9.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 58.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,374,000 after purchasing an additional 158,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 4D Molecular Therapeutics (FDMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.