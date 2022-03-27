Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass. “

Get Definitive Healthcare alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Definitive Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Definitive Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Definitive Healthcare from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $45.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Definitive Healthcare currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.55.

DH opened at $23.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Definitive Healthcare has a twelve month low of $18.15 and a twelve month high of $50.30.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.78 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Richard Douglas Booth acquired 2,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,996.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. 97.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Definitive Healthcare (Get Rating)

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Definitive Healthcare (DH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.