Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Director Buys $1,259,958.96 in Stock

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) Director Thilo Schroeder acquired 53,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,259,958.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Thilo Schroeder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 21st, Thilo Schroeder acquired 75,731 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,570,660.94.

On Friday, March 18th, Thilo Schroeder acquired 82,200 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,668,660.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Thilo Schroeder purchased 3,110 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.93 per share, for a total transaction of $65,092.30.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Thilo Schroeder purchased 39,600 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.07 per share, for a total transaction of $794,772.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Thilo Schroeder purchased 103,005 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,894,261.95.

On Friday, March 4th, Thilo Schroeder purchased 56,300 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.69 per share, for a total transaction of $995,947.00.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Thilo Schroeder purchased 116,290 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.94 per share, for a total transaction of $2,202,532.60.

On Tuesday, February 8th, Thilo Schroeder purchased 300,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,500,000.00.

On Friday, February 18th, Thilo Schroeder acquired 400,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,800,000.00.

NASDAQ:RVMD opened at $24.33 on Friday. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.18 and a 52 week high of $48.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.59.

Revolution Medicines ( NASDAQ:RVMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.06). Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 636.58% and a negative return on equity of 28.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.52) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RVMD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Revolution Medicines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

