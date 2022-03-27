Brokerages Anticipate Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) to Announce $0.43 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Argo Blockchain’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.48. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Argo Blockchain will report full-year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.62. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $2.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Argo Blockchain.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ARBK shares. Compass Point raised their target price on Argo Blockchain from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on Argo Blockchain from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Argo Blockchain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Argo Blockchain in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.86.

Argo Blockchain stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. Argo Blockchain has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $21.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain in the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Argo Blockchain during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Connective Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in Argo Blockchain during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Argo Blockchain during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Argo Blockchain during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $421,000. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Argo Blockchain

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. Argo Blockchain plc was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

