Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Major Shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd Acquires 20,523 Shares

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 20,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.60 per share, with a total value of $1,633,630.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

SXT opened at $81.00 on Friday. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $74.43 and a 52 week high of $106.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $340.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.27 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 58.36%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $43,547,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sensient Technologies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,781,689 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $478,455,000 after buying an additional 147,255 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Sensient Technologies by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,314 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,835,000 after buying an additional 13,315 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Sensient Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,386 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Sensient Technologies by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 119,876 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,995,000 after buying an additional 34,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

