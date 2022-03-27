Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,753 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the third quarter worth about $239,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,447,476,000 after acquiring an additional 80,922 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 8.3% during the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter worth approximately $809,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 255.8% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares during the period. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $238.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $134.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $228.86 and a 200-day moving average of $219.23. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $261.00.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.22. Amgen had a return on equity of 120.59% and a net margin of 22.68%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.81 EPS. Amgen’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 75.27%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMGN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America downgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.12.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

