OLD National Bancorp IN Has $2.38 Million Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,128 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sepio Capital LP boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,883,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 1,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $328.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.46 and a beta of 0.41. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $272.14 and a 1 year high of $391.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $317.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $339.05.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $595.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.77 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.71 dividend. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on SBA Communications from $376.00 to $373.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on SBA Communications from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $405.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $405.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.23.

In other SBA Communications news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total transaction of $164,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 3,757 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,239,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

