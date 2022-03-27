OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 536 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 8.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,370,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,218,000 after acquiring an additional 112,044 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 406,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter worth $241,000. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 15.9% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 148,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,604,000 after acquiring an additional 20,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 31.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.73.

Shares of LHX opened at $257.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.12. The stock has a market cap of $49.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.77. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.31 and a 52 week high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.18%.

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

