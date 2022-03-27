Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Invests $32,000 in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 97.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 157,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,438,000 after purchasing an additional 77,851 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 29.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 83.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 141.0% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 12,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 7,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 38.8% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

USNA opened at $78.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.99. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.03 and a 1 year high of $107.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.89.

USANA Health Sciences ( NYSE:USNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.27). USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The company had revenue of $267.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Walter Noot sold 1,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $106,099.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total value of $27,961.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,653 shares of company stock worth $600,825 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. TheStreet downgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

