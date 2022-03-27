Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Has $40,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EEM. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $365,022,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7,491.5% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,169,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $289,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127,687 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,729,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,626,000. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,254,000. 76.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $45.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.88 and a 200-day moving average of $49.15. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $40.80 and a 1-year high of $56.17.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

