Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Takes Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 21,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Capital LLC raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 72,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 10,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 6,820 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $356,345.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 10,743 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $525,332.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 704,973 shares of company stock worth $34,985,334 in the last ninety days. 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CG opened at $46.28 on Friday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.20 and a 52-week high of $60.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.03. The firm has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.76. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 45.46% and a net margin of 33.87%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 200.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

CG has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.77.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

