Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL reduced its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Ventas were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTR. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ventas by 34.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,668,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,367,000 after acquiring an additional 691,046 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Ventas by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,530,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,420,000 after acquiring an additional 49,901 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Ventas by 4.7% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ventas by 45.5% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Ventas by 0.9% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 51,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. 92.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $62.80 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $45.44 and a one year high of $62.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.43 and a 200-day moving average of $53.50. The company has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a PE ratio of 448.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 0.46%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,285.81%.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 34,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $1,947,756.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Citigroup upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ventas from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ventas from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.59.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

