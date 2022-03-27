BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares Sold by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lowered its stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,862 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 933 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,919 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,753 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 4,150 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,793 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 6.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BHP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($27.65) to GBX 2,300 ($30.28) in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on BHP Group from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($31.60) to GBX 2,300 ($30.28) in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on BHP Group in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,163.53.

BHP Group stock opened at $75.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.30 and a 200-day moving average of $61.03. BHP Group Limited has a 52 week low of $51.88 and a 52 week high of $82.07.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 13.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

