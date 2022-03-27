StockNews.com Upgrades Capri (NYSE:CPRI) to “Buy”

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CPRI. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Capri from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Capri from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of Capri to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.67.

Get Capri alerts:

Shares of CPRI stock opened at $53.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.92 and its 200 day moving average is $59.00. Capri has a 12 month low of $45.05 and a 12 month high of $72.37.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.54. Capri had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 34.22%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Capri will post 6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $99,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 72,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total transaction of $5,096,024.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,438 shares of company stock valued at $6,004,094. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPRI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Capri during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,411,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Capri by 320.8% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,253,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,702,000 after buying an additional 955,903 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in Capri by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,322,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,483,000 after buying an additional 723,007 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Capri by 83.0% in the third quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,417,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,640,000 after buying an additional 642,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Capri by 131.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 796,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,559,000 after buying an additional 452,610 shares during the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capri Company Profile (Get Rating)

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.