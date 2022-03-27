StockNews.com Upgrades Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) to Hold

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

SWX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet cut Southwest Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

NYSE:SWX opened at $79.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Southwest Gas has a 52-week low of $62.54 and a 52-week high of $80.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.21.

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 5.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Southwest Gas by 363.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,884,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,008,000 after buying an additional 1,477,485 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Southwest Gas by 814.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 775,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,870,000 after buying an additional 690,726 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Southwest Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,660,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Southwest Gas by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,904,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,384,000 after buying an additional 322,581 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Southwest Gas by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 457,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,111,000 after buying an additional 229,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

