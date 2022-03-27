LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LifeStance Health Group Inc. is provider of virtual and in-person outpatient mental health care for children, adolescents and adults of mental health conditions. LifeStance Health Group Inc. is based in SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LFST. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on LifeStance Health Group from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on LifeStance Health Group from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered LifeStance Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LFST opened at $9.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.43. LifeStance Health Group has a 52 week low of $6.42 and a 52 week high of $29.81.

In other LifeStance Health Group news, CFO Jesse Michael Bruff sold 18,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total value of $145,735.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 13,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 552.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,696 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

