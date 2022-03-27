StockNews.com Lowers Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) to Sell

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Kandi Technologies Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Noble Financial began coverage on Kandi Technologies Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of Kandi Technologies Group stock opened at $2.94 on Friday. Kandi Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $6.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.74. The stock has a market cap of $224.20 million, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 9,614.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,614 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc engages in the development, production, and distribution of the electric vehicle (EV) products. It also offers EV parts and off-road vehicle products. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Jinhua, China.

