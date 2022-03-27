OLD National Bancorp IN Has $1.35 Million Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 62.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 111,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,509,000 after buying an additional 24,641 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 57.3% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 270,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,195,000 after acquiring an additional 98,641 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 18.3% in the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 6,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 4.4% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 79.4% in the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $554.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $561.07 and its 200 day moving average is $606.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $77.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.25. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $466.06 and a fifty-two week high of $731.85.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 78.38%. The company’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.69%.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Lam Research from $790.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Lam Research from $790.00 to $775.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lam Research from $575.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $719.30.

In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total value of $7,125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total transaction of $300,988.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,237 shares of company stock worth $7,838,989. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research (Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.