OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 552 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Mondelez International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 41,235,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,096,000 after purchasing an additional 342,618 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,811,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,279,000 after buying an additional 265,892 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Mondelez International by 217.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,675,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,342,000 after buying an additional 12,109,178 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.4% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 14,050,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,461,000 after acquiring an additional 592,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Mondelez International by 14.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,788,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,724,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $61.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.07. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.63 and a 52 week high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.71.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.05%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.40.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

