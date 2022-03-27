OLD National Bancorp IN Cuts Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,742 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,320 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,484 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.5% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,114 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.8% during the third quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 19,371 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

NYSE COP opened at $107.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.41. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $47.85 and a 52-week high of $107.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.36%.

In other news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $249,112.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $562,647.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 276,318 shares of company stock valued at $23,660,545. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on COP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.09.

ConocoPhillips Profile (Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.