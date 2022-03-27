Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Invests $96,000 in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

MET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on MetLife in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on MetLife in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.29.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $71.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.21 and a twelve month high of $72.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.58.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. MetLife had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $20.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $3,996,478.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

