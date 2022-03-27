Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Price Target to 314.00

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from 241.00 to 314.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on EQNR. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Equinor ASA from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Equinor ASA from 245.00 to 300.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Equinor ASA from 270.00 to 280.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $144.97.

Shares of EQNR opened at $37.71 on Wednesday. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $18.44 and a one year high of $37.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.96. The stock has a market cap of $122.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.67. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.70%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Folketrygdfondet grew its holdings in Equinor ASA by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 121,321,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,194,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,447 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Equinor ASA by 43.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,480,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,646 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Equinor ASA by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,565,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,685 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Equinor ASA by 146.6% during the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 2,039,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Equinor ASA by 7.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,984,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,611,000 after purchasing an additional 129,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

