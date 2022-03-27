Kura Oncology Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:KURA)

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 2,610 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,137% compared to the typical volume of 211 call options.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KURA. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Kura Oncology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Kura Oncology from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Kura Oncology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Kura Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

KURA opened at $15.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.40. Kura Oncology has a 12 month low of $11.49 and a 12 month high of $30.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.82.

Kura Oncology ( NASDAQ:KURA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Kura Oncology will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kura Oncology by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,095,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,330,000 after buying an additional 93,610 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kura Oncology by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,572,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,014,000 after buying an additional 1,112,217 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its stake in Kura Oncology by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,513,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,193,000 after buying an additional 1,198,339 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Kura Oncology by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,378,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,294,000 after buying an additional 169,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Kura Oncology by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,000,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,194,000 after buying an additional 1,475,350 shares during the last quarter.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

