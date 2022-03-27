American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Assets, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns, operates, acquires and develops retail and office properties primarily in Southern California, Northern California and Hawaii. The trusts assets include retail properties, office properties, Waikiki Beach Walk property and multifamily properties. American Assets, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

AAT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Assets Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Assets Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.25.

NYSE:AAT opened at $36.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.19. American Assets Trust has a one year low of $32.10 and a one year high of $40.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.27.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 2.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Assets Trust will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is a boost from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is currently 266.67%.

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 12,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.48 per share, with a total value of $439,839.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 7,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.98 per share, for a total transaction of $260,423.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 53,634 shares of company stock worth $1,928,851 over the last 90 days. 33.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Assets Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Assets Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

